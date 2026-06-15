Rumyana Bachvarova on the US-Iran deal: Things are returning to square one

As always in this region, decisions are made with difficulty. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the former ambassador to Israel and former head of the "Gyurov" cabinet Rumyana Bachvarova in connection with the agreement between the US and Iran to end the war.

The world hopes that the agreement will happen, because this means, in addition to stopping military actions, unblocking trade and a drop in oil prices. But this is not a solution to the problem – things return to the situation before the war began. In Israel, they are not happy with this and do not know what the consequences will be, Bachvarova said.

In Iran, there is enthusiasm for the ruling party, and in Israel it is the opposite - there is dissatisfaction that the goals have not been achieved. It was claimed that the goal was to change the regime in Iran, but it will turn out to be exactly the opposite - it will be strengthened, she added.

The pressure on Netanyahu from his coalition partners is very strong and in this sense I do not believe that things will calm down, because we do not know what has been agreed on for Lebanon. In just a few months, there will be elections in Israel and commentators say that for the first time in 3 years there is a chance that the government will be changed, hence the approach to the current situation. That is why Netanyahu is trying to bring things to the point where he looks like the winner who gives Israel what its citizens want, the former ambassador to Israel pointed out.

Rumyana Bachvarova assured that the agreement signed by the "Gyurov" cabinet with Ukraine is entirely in the interest of our country.

It is not ideological in any way and gives our country the opportunity to join in processes that are happening and will happen in Ukraine. There is an opportunity for Bulgarian companies to trade with Ukraine, to have cooperation. Ukraine is a country that has made enormous progress with digitalization, with the production of drones, completely changed the way a war is fought. In this sense, the statement by our defense minister that we are stopping assisting Ukraine was very surprising. I explain it by how foreign policy is once again being used for domestic political purposes, Bachvarova added.