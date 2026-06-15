Alexander Andreev on the unknown individuals in the CEC: An attempt to restore trust or a lack of expertise

The new composition of the Central Election Commission includes people who are not known from previous elections, with the exception of four people. Whether this is a lack of expertise, or people who have not been directly involved in the elections so far are being sought in order to restore trust - remains to be seen. This was commented on the program “Live Day” by Alexander Andreev, who is a former chairman of the CEC. He expressed hope that the members of the CEC will implement the law.

“The members of the Central Election Commission should not speak on behalf of the political forces that nominated them, because ultimately the Commission seeks public trust in the electoral process and expertise is important. Decisions must be made that are justified and motivated, and this should allow for the normal course of the electoral process”, said Andreev.

According to him, the legislator must make decisions that answer the question of whether the system of voting with ballots and with machines will be preserved and what form the machine voting will take. “I hope that after the presidential elections the National Assembly will put on the agenda the Electoral Code in all those parts that need more in-depth discussion and, accordingly, the making of legislative decisions regarding the extent to which one or another voting method should be preserved”, said the former Chairman of the Central Election Commission.

Alexander Andreev commented that the interest of voters in the partial mayoral elections, which were held on Sunday, is small, because all the other events that occurred in the previous weeks and months have taken a lot of people's attention.