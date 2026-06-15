The whole truth about the case of illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna must be revealed with full institutional transparency. This is what Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev insists on in a Facebook post.

Here's what he writes:

Bulgaria must understand the whole truth about Baba Alino. Not just part of it. And not just the convenient one!

Let the new government unravel Oleg Nevzorov's basket and provide complete transparency on the case!

The case is already subject to increased institutional pressure after the Parliamentary Committee for Control over the Security Services held a hearing of the chairman of the State Security Agency on the case.

According to investigators, the large-scale complex near Varna consists of 104 buildings, erected without building permits on state forest territory falling within the “Natura 2000“ protected area.

Meanwhile, it became clear that the foreign corporation “KUB“ had also sold the sites to foreign citizens, with some of the apartments being resold several times through property fraud schemes.