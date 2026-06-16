Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov stated that the indexation of advances in road construction has been completed.

"When you give money in advance and you don't build, you don't build a future, you steal from it."

"The state has no money, the budget is broken. An attempt was made to index advances for 1 billion euros - for "Hemus" and the road to Vidin", added Shishkov.

And he promised - this year there will be no plugs to the sea.

Baba Alino

"This is a matter between national, local and international oligarchy. Money was laundered through the national oligarchy with the help of the local oligarchy."

And he revealed that the mayor of Varna is to blame for the construction, since he has been mayor for three years.