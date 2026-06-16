CITUB: "Basket with Care" is a temporary measure

The President of the CITUB Plamen Dimitrov expressed doubt that initiatives such as "Basket with Care" can lead to a permanent solution to the price problem. In the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT, he defined the measure as temporary and emphasized that the market is currently distorted and does not function effectively.

„The market is distorted and obviously does not work as it should. Intervention is needed to restore normal market conditions. Otherwise, the situation will not improve, but can only be temporarily alleviated“, said Dimitrov.

With regard to the transport sector, he commented that in his opinion there is a lack of real action to solve the problems in the industry.

Dimitrov also noted that although the state of the budget is not good, the situation should not be dramatized. He also quoted the famous remark that “the tales of my death are greatly exaggerated“.

We should look at the situation more calmly, said the president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions.

According to Dimitrov, the budget deficit in Bulgaria is currently formed mainly by significant capital expenditures.

“I say this quite responsibly. We are currently paying large capital costs“, he pointed out.

Plamen Dimitrov noted that he has many years of experience in trade union activities and does not remember a period in which the state administration did not have challenges, emphasizing that the current problems are manageable.

Regarding the proposal that civil servants pay their own insurance, he stated that quality administration requires adequate funding. “Without funds, no one will work“, he commented. The union leader added that currently salaries in the private sector are not higher than those in the state sector, and in many cases they are even lower.

Plamen Dimitrov reminded that it is important for society to first help itself, and not to create additional problems for others. He also drew attention to the fact that in the state sector, employees do not have the opportunity to work additionally elsewhere.