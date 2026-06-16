Hadjidimitrov: I expect that in the next 2-3 weeks the prices of gasoline and diesel will be well below 1.50 euros

Oil prices have fallen, and world stock markets have recorded growth after the US and Iran announced that they have reached a framework agreement to end the conflict between the two countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is expected to be fully open on Friday, but according to experts, it will take weeks before it restores its pre-war traffic levels.

„Prices are gradually going down. Diesel fuel was approaching 1.80 euros, and now we see that it is 1.57 euros. The reduction in gasoline is slightly smaller, but I expect that in the next 2-3 weeks the prices will be well below 1.50 euros for gasoline and diesel," said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov, deputy chairman of the Association of Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters, in "This Morning."

A serious reduction of more than 0.10 euro cents has also been seen in gas in recent weeks.

According to Hadzhidimitrov, we will not see the prices from before the conflict in the Middle East, but he said that it is still possible that they will return in 2-3 months.