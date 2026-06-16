Tragic day on the roads: Two dead and dozens injured in accidents in Bulgaria

Another wave of road accidents shook the country over the past 24 hours. Two people lost their lives and 32 others were injured in a total of 26 accidents, according to official data from the Ministry of Interior.

Sofia - the city of accidents

The capital was also not spared from the dangers of the road. Within a day, 34 road accidents were registered in Sofia, two of which were serious. Three people suffered various injuries, fortunately without fatal outcomes.

A gloomy monthly overview

The statistics for June are more than alarming – Since the beginning of the month, 25 people have died on the road and 447 have been injured in 334 accidents.

These numbers are a clear signal of the need for stricter measures and increased attention from all road users.

Annual increase in casualties

Even more worrying is the trend for the whole year. Since January, 2,677 road accidents have been registered, in which 194 people have died and 3,329 have been injured.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of casualties has increased by 26 people – an alarming increase that should not be underestimated.

A call for responsibility and attention

These alarming figures remind us that road safety is the responsibility of each and every one of us. Obeying traffic rules, driving sensibly and being attentive to other road users are key to preventing new tragedies.

Let's not let the dark statistics become a daily reality!