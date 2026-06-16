CEC calls on MPs not to change the Electoral Code

In an address to the 52nd National Assembly, the Public Council to the Central Election Commission calls on MPs not to change the Electoral Code "on the spur of the moment" before the presidential elections.

The address notes that this vote is approaching quickly and that there are less than two months of parliamentary working time left until it is held, BNR reports.

"In the conditions of an extremely busy schedule, including the upcoming adoption of the country's budget for this year and changes to the Law on the Judiciary, and given the public tension accumulated in recent years from the frequent and controversial changes to the Electoral Code and in the context of the upcoming inauguration of the new Central Election Commission, the Public Council to the CEC believes that "initiating comprehensive changes to the Electoral Code at this "It would be inappropriate at this time."

Instead, the council recommends that parliament repeal the February changes to the code and fully restore the rights of voters abroad. The sweeping changes should be subject to thorough analysis and broad public debate.