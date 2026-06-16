Slavcho Neykov: Separation of Maritsa East Power Plant and Maritsa East 2 Power Plant from BEH is the right step

"There is a need for market-based reorganization. The separation of the two companies is a step in the right direction".

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by energy expert Slavcho Neykov, after it became clear that the government had given the green light for one of the key reforms in the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan - the restructuring of the Bulgarian Energy Holding. The coal enterprises Maritsa East 2 Power Plant and Maritsa East Power Plant will be removed from its structures. They will become part of a new holding.

In order for this to be possible, the parliament must repeal its old decision, which prohibited the removal of the coal enterprises. This restructuring is a commitment that, if not fulfilled, Bulgaria risks losing 500 million euros.

Tomorrow, the Minister of Energy will be heard on the topic in the relevant committee in the National Assembly.

These reforms should have started ten years ago, the expert believes.

"There is already a government decision, which assigns the minister to propose a scheme for this separation of the two companies. There is undoubtedly a connection with PVU. But it is also a logical step that should have happened a long time ago. This subsidization that we have observed over the years, with all the political shenanigans, semi-legal actions to pay salaries in order to overcome protests, etc., must stop and what is normal for a market sector such as energy must happen.

The companies are mired in debt. They have a huge loan to BEH, which is about 180 million euros. Separately, they have hundreds of millions in losses.

The leading force in the analysis of the current situation should be the market, and it is uncompromising in relation to coal.

The topic of the harm of coal to people's health should also come to the fore, believes Neykov.

"The question of reclamation in the Maritsa basin is also open.

We should not rewind the topic of electricity prices for households, he also commented in the program "Above All".

"Prices in Bulgaria look extremely decent. The topic of income is a social category. There is a mechanism for social assistance for the energy poor".

The changes in the Maritsa Basin, and in coal mining in general, cannot be considered in isolation from the preparation of a National Energy Strategy, Neykov also noted.