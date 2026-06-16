Bulgaria among the countries with the best bathing water quality in the EU

In 2025, 85% of bathing waters in Europe will be in excellent conditions – the strictest quality standard in the EU. The data are disclosed in the annual report on the state of bathing waters published today by the Commission. 96% of all bathing sites in the EU monitored meet the minimum quality standards, while only 1.5% are assessed as “poor“.

According to the data in the report, the overall quality of bathing waters in Europe in 2025 remained stable compared to the previous year. The highest share of bathing waters with excellent quality was found in Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece – overall 95% or more. For Bulgaria, this percentage is 96.9.

The assessment and interactive map, produced by the European Environment Agency (EEA) in cooperation with the Commission, show where swimmers can find the safest bathing places in Europe. The assessment checks the suitability of bathing water, focusing on monitoring bacteria that can potentially cause serious diseases.

The excellent quality of bathing water in Europe is supported by the lasting impact of EU law. Thanks to the EU Bathing Water Directive and other pieces of legislation, the quality of bathing water in Europe has been steadily improving in recent years. This includes improved monitoring and management practices, investment in urban waste water treatment plants and better collection of waste water.