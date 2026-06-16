Talking about healthcare problems through the story of the salaries of directors of state hospitals and thinking that this can solve your problem, as a patient, and mine, as a doctor, is like talking about a broken car, on which we wonder where to put air freshener. This was stated by the former health minister and leader of the Democratic Party of Bulgaria, Dr. Petar Moskov, in the program “Face to Face” on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

There can be no talk about talking about hospitals at all – There are hospitals that are profitable, there are medical institutions that are in poor condition and their management is responsible for this, there are also those that, no matter what management you put on them, will be at a loss, he emphasized.

Health policy has been elevated to a legal rank for a decision by the Council of Ministers, not the Minister. That is, the Council of Ministers bears responsibility. I want to hear Mr. Prime Minister, who has massive public trust, come out and say clearly that these medical institutions are such because they are placed in such conditions that behind these regional medical institutions there are only obligations and expenses for them, and for all the others around them there are only revenues and rights and there is no way they can be in anything other than permanent debt. And when instead of doing this and giving a clear deadline to the ministries, the Treasury and your own parliamentary group, because there are no excuses here, you come out and say: “The 5-4 directors of medical institutions are to blame. Okay, come on, we will go back to socialism – we will return the staff table, the director of the medical institution cannot receive more than twice as much as the secretary, the professor cannot receive more than three times as much as the nurse. The frequent! Neither you will change the result of your treatment, nor will my salary change from this. That is, things are somewhere else. The state should protect its own structures, and it does not do so. The state is destroying its own life-saving backbone structures of healthcare – large state university and regional hospitals”, he explained.

What needs to happen in order for the salaries of the workers, and especially your treatment to be different in quality, is for the Fund to start fulfilling its legal obligation – to make selective selection, Moskov believes and gave an example: “There are 100 hospitals in Sofia alone. Last year, 800,000 million euros were financed from them just for clinical pathways. If the Fund were to terminate the contracts of 30 of them today, no one would understand except their owners. This means that 250 million euros per year will go to the real, large, working hospitals, this means between 75 and 100% increase in the income of those working in the real, 24-hour emergency and non-refusal hospitals. This is real health policy”, he explained.

In a society there is a social, public and professional hierarchy – apprentice, journeyman, master. The apprentice cannot take and have the status of the master and when he asks for it, it means that he has parted with reason. No medical student can teach a professor of surgery how to treat a patient, no nurse can tell and give advice to the director of a successful medical institution what management is, the former Minister of Health emphasized. If the hierarchy is not respected, anarchy ensues, he also said.