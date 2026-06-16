Mika Zaikova: The basic MP salary is 4326 euros, but it is a "drop in the ocean" compared to their real income

Unlike the rest of Europe, where MP salaries are updated once a year, in Bulgaria MPs raise them every three months based on the average gross salary in the public sector. This was stated by financial expert and former MP Mika Zaikova in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World of Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

According to her, the basic MP salary is currently 4,326 euros, but it is only a "drop in the ocean" compared to the real income received in parliament. "In addition, our MPs receive some, I would say, tax-free money, which is representative and is two-thirds of the basic salary. Or to these 4,326 euros we add another 2,888 euros", the expert calculated.

Zaikova explained that the amount also increases significantly due to the various allowances - 1% for each year of service, as well as between 15% and 55% for participation or leadership of committees and holding chairmanships in the National Assembly. The salaries of ministers and the prime minister are formed in the same way.

"In Romania, MPs earn 2.7 times the minimum wage, in Spain - 2.5 times, in France - 4 times, and the highest is in Germany - 5 times. Nobody earns 6.8 times more", she gave an example and added that in Hungary, MPs themselves have reduced their salaries by 40%.

In connection with the decision to temporarily freeze MP salaries until the adoption of the new budget, Zaikova commented: "There is a real possibility that they will continue in the same way. I think that the poorest country should not have the richest MPs."

The financial expert warns of serious income disparities in Bulgaria, defining the low salaries of young people as "a crime" against the backdrop of the demographic crisis. She also criticized the lack of a state budget by the middle of the year, as well as the bloated administration in the country. "Why do we have 18 ministries? Why do we have 26 regional governors, when we are half of Bulgaria – the villages are empty, there is one grandmother and one grandfather, but there are mayors and mayoral governors. This is an army of people who do nothing", emphasized Mika Zaikova.

The former MP also expressed strong indignation at the low income levels of young people in Bulgaria against the backdrop of the demographic crisis. According to her, the minimum wage should be in line with 80% of the cost of living.

The lack of an adopted state budget

"I see no reason, after several budget options have been developed, not to have a budget so far and to wait until August. And now a debt law is being introduced, a decision to increase the debt ceiling before there is a budget. There is no such thing in the fiscal council law," she said.