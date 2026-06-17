The government appoints the leadership of the Intelligence Agency

The government will appoint a temporary acting chairman of the State Agency "Intelligence".

The cabinet proposed last week to the National Assembly that Antoine Gechev remain in office for a second consecutive term, starting today, June 17th, but there is still no decision from the parliament. Also today, a deputy chairman of the State Agency for "Intelligence" will be appointed.

The cabinet will provide funding for the Central Election Commission for this year and will accept a proposal from the president to issue a decree amending a previous one from 2012 to approve the positions in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and the National Security Service requiring senior officer ranks.

The Minister of Defense is the submitter of the decision for an order for the acquisition of new three-coordinate radars, under the framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense of France.

At the proposal of the Minister of Social Affairs, a one-time financial assistance will be paid to the heirs of the person who died in the flood in the Gabrovo region in May.

Changes will also be approved in the Law on Equality between Women and Men, which will encourage equal pay for both sexes. Currently, it is 12% on average in favor of men. In the event of unjustified higher remuneration for the same work on the basis of gender, businesses will have to take corrective measures, some of the texts state. They are being introduced so that our country does not suffer sanctions for failing to implement the European directive on time.