Demonstration Day within the framework of the international flight exercise Thracian Blade 2026 at Cheshnegirovo Airport

A demonstration day of the multinational flight exercise Thracian Blade 2026 will be held from 10:00 a.m. at Cheshnegirovo Airport, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The exercise involves forces and assets from the Air Forces of Bulgaria, Austria, Belgium, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Hungary and Switzerland. Formations from the Land Forces, the Military Police Service, the Joint Special Forces Command and the Military Medical Academy are also involved in the implementation of joint tasks and missions. The event includes a demonstration of combat capabilities by the participants in the exercise and a static display of Bulgarian and foreign aviation equipment.

We are in a period of intensive preparation and are working on elements of the national defense plan and the NATO regional defense plan. The goal is to increase the level of interoperability both in the planning and conduct of operations and exercises, as well as during tactical episodes, when acting independently or in cooperation with our allies, said the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov a few days ago.