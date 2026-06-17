Rumen Radev: End of outrageous public procurement

“The first and most important module of the SIGMA system - a powerful tool for public control over public spending - went live yesterday. With these words, Prime Minister Rumen Radev opened today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The system is on the website of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation. “Every citizen can quickly find out how and what money was spent in the municipality in which he lives. The system will be upgraded at a rapid pace, with the goal of putting an end to outrageous public procurement and internal departmental hidden transfers that damage the budget,” said the Prime Minister.

Along with an agreement reached with large retail chains to reduce prices, control over pricing and food quality is being strengthened. “We had meetings with the trucking companies and decided to support this sector, because all the problems in it affect the price of food”, emphasized Radev.

He pointed out that efforts to “do business” in our country continue. “Our goal is for the economy to work more –intensively, with greater productivity and greater added value”, concluded the Prime Minister.