The state allocated 10.2 million euros to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The Council of Ministers approved the allocation of funds in the amount of up to 10.2 million euros to the Central Election Commission (CEC). Part of the money will be used to pay obligations related to the holding of the parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026, as well as to pay the due compensation to the members of the Central Election Commission, whose mandate expires this year.

Another part of the funds will be used to pay the obligations of the Central Election Commission under the concluded public procurement contracts related to ensuring machine voting, production and delivery of specialized paper for ballots from machine voting, paper ballots, computer processing of voting data, and issuance of a Bulletin on the results of the parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026.

The resource will also provide for state fees in accordance with Tariff No. 12 for fees collected in the system of the Ministry of Finance under the State Fees Act.

In the conditions of an unadopted state budget for 2026, financing will be carried out in accordance with the order of Art. 3, para. 3 of the Law on the Collection of Revenues and the Execution of Expenditures in 2026 until the adoption of the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026, the Law on the State Social Security Budget for 2026 and the Law on the Budget of the National Health Insurance Fund for 2026.