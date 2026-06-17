The government approved the next step for the acquisition of new 3D radars from France

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision approving the next step for the implementation of the project "Acquisition of new three-coordinate radars". The decision approving the draft order for the acquisition of 3D radars gives a mandate for negotiations and signing the draft order under the framework agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of the Armed Forces of the French Republic through the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). After its signing, it is subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

This was announced by the government press service.

The project aims to modernize the Bulgarian Army's airspace surveillance capabilities and increase the effectiveness of the control and protection of the country's air sovereignty. The new radars will provide real-time surveillance and will support the implementation of both national defense tasks and Bulgaria's commitments within NATO.

It is planned to acquire seven new three-coordinate radars and the necessary auxiliary equipment. They will build a modern radar surveillance system that will enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to participate in the national and collective security system.

The acquisition of new three-coordinate radars is among the key priorities for the modernization of the armed forces, set out in the “Development Plan of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria until 2026“ and in the “Program for the Development of the Defense Capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria 2032“. The project includes the delivery, installation and integration of the equipment, as well as the provision of related services and activities under the framework agreement with the French Republic.