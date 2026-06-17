Bozhidar Bozanov: The Judiciary Law is not a judicial reform VIDEO

The changes to the Judiciary Law, which are being discussed in parliament, do not have the ambition to represent a comprehensive judicial reform. This was stated by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bozanov.

According to him, the current texts are mainly aimed at the rules for the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, but by themselves will not solve the accumulated problems in the system.

“Let us not expect that with the adoption of the law, justice will automatically prevail. This is just the beginning,“ commented Bozhanov.

According to him, one of the key changes should be the possibility for candidates for the parliamentary quota in the Supreme Judicial Council to be proposed by organizations outside the parliamentary parties.

Bozhanov also insisted on eliminating what he called the “monopoly“ of the Supreme Administrative Court on appealing the personnel decisions of the judicial personnel body. According to him, such a change would limit the possibilities for political influence on the system.

The MP also commented on the “Sigma“ system presented by the government for tracking public procurement.

According to him, at this stage the platform is mainly a visualization of already public data, without performing in-depth analysis.

“The real goal should be the use of artificial intelligence to detect connections, potential conflicts of interest and corruption risks“, believes Bozanov.

Among the proposals of “Democratic Bulgaria“ Bozanov also highlighted the idea that civil servants should gradually start paying their own insurance premiums.

According to him, this would lead to greater fairness between the public and private sectors and would make remuneration data more comparable.