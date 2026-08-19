They destroyed a water park owned by Ukrainians in Varna

"We are sad to inform you that our water park in Varna is temporarily closed." This was announced on the official website of the attraction, which opened its doors on Vtora Buna this summer.

"Yesterday morning we encountered something we did not expect at all — an act of vandalism was committed against our water park. Some of our facilities were deliberately cut and damaged.

The place that we created to bring smiles, emotions and unforgettable summer moments to children and adults cannot welcome you for now.

It is also important to emphasize that our water park has passed all the necessary inspections and operates entirely within the framework of the law. We have all the necessary documents and permits to carry out the activity.", the aquapark team also said, adding:

"The safety of every visitor is most important to us, so the aquapark in Varna will temporarily not operate until we have repaired all the damage and made sure that the facilities are completely safe again.

We hope that very soon we will be able to say to you again: "We are waiting for you!"