Drones are used to spray against mosquitoes along the Maritsa and Kanakliyka rivers

The Svilengrad Municipality is treating the areas along the Maritsa and Kanakliyka rivers to limit the mosquito population. The treatment is aimed at places with favorable conditions for the development of larvae and adult forms of mosquitoes in the coastal areas.

The treatment is carried out with specialized unmanned machines - drones. They are equipped with a system for spraying preparations. The technology allows for uniform coverage and effective treatment of hard-to-reach riverside terrain. The areas in the Svilengrad regulation will be covered.

In parallel, ground larvicidal treatment against mosquito larvae with warm aerosol will be carried out on the territory of the city.