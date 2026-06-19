Students from 7th and 10th grades take a national external assessment in mathematics

Students from grade VII and X take a national external assessment in mathematics, the Ministry of Education and Science reports.

The mathematics exam for grade VII begins at 9 a.m. It lasts 180 minutes (15 minutes more than last year), divided into two parts of 90 minutes. The test contains a total of 24 tasks - 14 with a multiple-choice answer, 7 with a short free answer without providing a solution and 3 tasks with a free answer, requiring a description and argumentation of the solution.

Some of the tasks may contain sub-conditions, which makes it possible to award points to students even with a partially achieved result. A large part of them are of an applied nature and require working with information presented through text, table, diagram or graph - an approach that is familiar from exam models in recent years.

The mathematics exam in grade X on June 19 at 8 a.m. lasts 120 minutes (30 minutes more than last year) and contains a total of 18 tasks. Of these, 12 are in mathematics, and the rest are related to the application of mathematical knowledge and skills in solving practical tasks in the fields of biology and health education, chemistry and environmental protection, physics and astronomy, as well as geography and economics.

A total of over 110,000 seventh and tenth graders are expected to take the national external assessments in Bulgarian language and literature and mathematics.

Students should be at school at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam, bringing an identity document and an official note. They write with a black pen.

For the optional foreign language exam on June 22, 2,624 seventh-graders and 3,704 tenth-graders applied.

For the information technology exam on June 23 to measure digital competencies, 982 tenth-graders applied.

The results of the national external assessments in grades VII and X will be announced by July 1, inclusive.