Kostadinov: Not only the previous local rulers, but also the current ones from the PB have dependencies on the Ukrainian mafia

The first orders for the demolition of objects in the "Baba Alino" area will be issued today, June 19, announced the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev.

The owners themselves are involved. There will be an appeal and this court procedure will drag on. The question is why Kotsev is at large after committing a brazen crime for years. We have a clear statement from the current rulers that there was an umbrella over the criminal Ukrainian group at the national level. They said that Kotsev signed everything. "I want to know at what price Kotsev signed - was it free or was it backed by bags of money," commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He called on Kotsev to resign and demanded that the institutions come forward with information on signals about Kotsev's participation in companies in Malta.

Dependencies on the Ukrainian mafia

Kostadinov demanded that the letter on the case with Oleg Nevzorov, which is still classified, be made available to the deputies.

"Not only the previous rulers from GERB, MRF, BSP, ITN and PP-DB have dependencies on the Ukrainian criminal mafia on local soil, but also the current rulers from "Progressive Bulgaria", the leader of "Vazrazhdane" is convinced.

His conclusion is that there is a corruption scheme involving a lot of money in the case. His party will demand a hearing of Denyo Denev or Kiril Dimov.

"It doesn't matter what Denev says, probably nothing, these committees talk nonsense. The former chairman of the State Agency for National Security in Varna, Kiril Dimov, must be heard, he broke up the Ukrainian group and was punished with retirement", said Kostadinov.

Bulgaria's veto against Russian sanctions

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's request for Bulgaria to veto part of the EU sanctions against Russia.

"Today, towards the end of the day, Radev made a heroic statement that Bulgaria will not accept any more sanctions that damage our economy. The question is whether only the sanctions of the Russian patriarch are damaging Bulgaria's economy or will there be additional sanctions. We submitted a proposal to the parliament for the Bulgarian government to impose a full package of sanctions," Kostadinov recalled.

He is insisting on a veto on the sanctions for Russian oil, because this way the prices of gasoline, which are consistently over 3 leva in Bulgaria, will fall a lot.

"This is another PR move. It will turn out that the ranks of the PB are full of progressive Orthodox theologians, but if everything else remains and only this falls, it will be another PR move," the guest is convinced.

More talk, less action from the ruling party

According to him, so far, there is nothing that the ruling majority has said that has happened and everything they do is the penultimate.

Kostadinov stated that Bulgaria does not have such a military airport to which American planes could be moved from the runways in Sofia: "Radev knows this very well as a former commander-in-chief and is currently lying".

Kostadinov recalled Radev's statement before he became prime minister that the state would not take out new loans. But something else is happening in parliament.

"Those who provided them with the votes and supported them for these 8 billion were DPS and GERB. Today, during the vote on the debt, we saw - whoever voted for Radev got GERB and DPS on a plate," said Kostadin Kostadinov.