Fire near hotels in Sunny Beach, the fire also engulfed the roof of a shop

A fire broke out in the area of the Sunny Beach resort complex after waste caught fire near hotels and restaurants. The incident occurred shortly after noon on Friday, and fire brigade teams were immediately sent to the scene, Nova TV reported.

According to information from the firefighting services, two specialized vehicles with firefighter vehicles are involved in controlling the fire. The flames are localized in the ignition zone and do not threaten tourists, staff or nearby buildings.

Firefighters continue to work to finally extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring areas. The causes of the fire are being clarified.

Due to the wind, the fire engulfed the roof of a shop. In addition to the two firefighting teams, two more have been sent to Sunny Beach to deal with the fire. There is currently no danger to the nearby hotel.