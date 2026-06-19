Despite the concerns of some in Bulgaria about the government's readiness to block sanctions against Russia in the areas of religion and energy, which would severely affect the Bulgarian economy and society, today we end with good news for Bulgaria from Brussels: the European Commission has approved a 1 billion euro payment under the PPA for our country. Additionally, today we received 150 million euros in retained funds from previous payments.

This is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote on his Facebook profile.

Here is the rest of his statement:

"Certain circles in Bulgaria have hysterically exaggerated everything regarding the sanctions and that, almost because of the Bulgarian position, European funds will be suspended for our country. On the contrary, we are being given funds for the real commitment of the Bulgarian government in the fight against corruption, in establishing the rule of law and in modernizing the Bulgarian economy.

Because the EC has confidence in the Bulgarian government, we even receive funds in advance. And here it is not only a question of not sanctioning the Russian patriarch, but also of not imposing sanctions that will affect the Bulgarian energy sector. Because the scope of individuals on whom sanctions are proposed to be imposed also includes Vagit Alekperov as a co-owner of “Lukoil“, and this is the person who invested a lot of resources and efforts so that we have one of the most modern refineries in Europe.

Considering that “Lukoil“ has filed a request for arbitration for three billion euros against Bulgaria, we will not allow sanctions to be imposed on Alekperov. This means shooting ourselves in the foot,” the prime minister also wrote.