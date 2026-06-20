Woman badly beaten in dangerous underpass in Sofia

A woman has a broken knee, nose and abrasions after tripping over protruding iron bars in a Sofia underpass. Sofia residents have been reporting problems with the underpass in question for years.

We have shown you more than once the condition of the underpass on "Bulgaria" Blvd. and "Gotse Delchev" Blvd.. The last time was 2 years ago. Then - fallen plaster, boards, damaged structure. Today - only the piles of collected broken tiles are missing.

Two days ago, while returning home, Iskra tripped over unsecured reinforcement. The consequences:

Ivan Bonev, close to the victim: "She fell without any support on the grate. Disfigured face, broken knee, injured other leg, broken nose."

Passers-by help her. An ambulance arrives at the scene. The 70-year-old woman was taken to "Pirogov".

The woman was coming from the "Belite brezi" neighborhood when she tripped over protruding iron bars. After the incident, they have already been cut off.

Ivan Bonev, close to the victim: "The iron bars blend in with the background, blend in with the concrete itself. The entire underpass has been neglected for years."

Ivan Bonev, close to the victim: "Forensic medicine issued a 3-page report. Additional documents from "Pirogov" are also expected. We will seek our rights, because these things should not be kept quiet.

Many people in the area share this opinion.

Margarita: "It's not very safe. I'm very careful because I've slipped too."

"It's super dangerous. The suspended ceiling has fallen and I'm constantly looking from above to make sure nothing falls. The municipality is doing nothing.

- BNT: How long has this been going on?

- For years."

Another problem for those passing through the underpass is passing cyclists and electric scooter riders, since there is no designated crossing space for them.

Albena: "Bicycles and scooters pass by, there are no good markings. They are not paying attention, that is the truth."

In a statement regarding the incident from the "Triaditsa" district, they explained that they are ready to secure and rehabilitate the dangerous sections of the underpass and adjacent areas. At the moment, repairs are being prepared if funding is provided by the Sofia Municipality.