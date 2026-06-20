Bulgaria will demand a special status for the oil-producing rose

The Ministry of Agriculture will insist on a special status for the oil-producing rose in the new Common Agricultural Policy of the European Union.

Bulgaria will defend this position within the framework of the negotiations for the future reform of the common policy and the new multiannual financial framework of the European Union.

The oil-producing rose is a traditional industry for Bulgaria with important economic, social and cultural significance, as well as one of the national symbols of the country. In recent years, however, the low purchase prices of the rose, high production costs, labor shortages, the labor-intensive nature of the activity, as well as the reduction of areas with roses have created serious problems in the sector.

Therefore, the possibility of our country proposing a special regime for oilseed rose in the future Common Agricultural Policy is being explored. An option similar to that for cotton is being sought - to have a separate intervention, a fixed budget and a protective regime within the framework of the European agricultural policy. The aim is for the sector to receive a more sustainable legal and financial framework that does not depend solely on temporary aid or national decisions year after year.