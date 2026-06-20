Bulgarian and Serbian tourists climb Rui Peak together

Bulgarian and Serbian tourists will climb Rui Peak together today from both sides of the border. The peak is 1706 m high.

On the Bulgarian side, the climb will begin at 10:00. The tourists will set off from the villages of Zabel and Lomnitsa. The distance along both routes is about 8 km. The route from Lomnitsa has a 1000 m elevation gain, and from Zabel - 900 m.

On their way, tourists will stop at the "Ruy" hut, where delicious food awaits them.

The organizers from the Tran Tourist Association have taken care of the good mood of the participants in the hike with live music from a bagpipe band and a folk singer.

The groups from Bulgaria and Serbia are scheduled to meet at the summit at 2:00 p.m. Since it is a border peak, notification is required from those wishing to join the climb to the Border Police.