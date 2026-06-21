Runoff election in the Pomorie village of Bata

The residents of the Pomorie village of Bata are electing a mayor in a runoff election today. The second round was reached after last week none of the three candidates gathered the necessary votes.



The by-elections were scheduled after the early termination of the mandate of the current mayor Georgi Georgiev, who was finally convicted of vote buying, BNT reports.

Today, Zlatina Petrova, nominated by the Initiative Committee, who is also the daughter of the current mayor and BSP candidate Valentin Petrov, faces each other.