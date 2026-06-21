14-year-old dies in serious accident near Isperih

A 14-year-old boy died in a serious accident on the territory of the Regional Administration - Isperih. At around 23:15 last night on road III-2005, in the land of the Samuil village of Bogdantsi, a passenger car “BMW“, driven by a 20-year-old driver from the village of Mortagonovo, went off the road on a right turn, overturned and hit a roadside ditch.

The minor passenger from the village of Krivitsa, who was riding in the car, died on the spot in the accident, BNT specified. The driver's samples for alcohol and drugs were negative, and blood was also taken for chemical analysis.

The body of the deceased boy was taken for an autopsy to the General Hospital-Targovishte.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.