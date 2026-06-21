Ivan Vassilev: The mobile application of the platform "How much does it cost" will be presented in the coming weeks

The first version of a mobile application that will upgrade the platform "How much does it cost" will be presented in the coming weeks. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev in the program "Wake up" on Nova TV. The application will have the opportunity and functionality for people to orient themselves according to their consumer needs in which store they can buy the products they need cheapest.

We are working to prioritize the services that we will electronicize in order of importance, with the goal being to make the most frequently used by citizens first, said Minister Vassilev. He pledged that he would work to make administrative services fast, easy and convenient for citizens and businesses, so that time is saved and interaction with the state is convenient administration.

My ambition is to build on what we have so far, because it is quite chaotic, sometimes problematic in terms of functionality and work performance, said Minister Vassilev.

Regarding whether our administration knows how to work with artificial intelligence (AI), Ivan Vassilev said that AI is used daily. According to him, new technologies are accepted as a means of improving the efficiency of daily work. According to the minister, technology can help civil servants eliminate repetitive tasks and give them time to create more creative, better policies. We will work towards increasingly implementing technologies in the state administration, emphasized Ivan Vassilev. He believes that technologies should not scare people, but make them more competitive.

Regarding the digital wallet - an entry point for accessing government services via phone, Minister Vassilev said that Bulgaria has been obliged to do so for three years, but almost no work has been done so far. at the moment. We have accelerated the pace of work to do everything possible to make this happen by the end of this year, which is the deadline set by the European Commission, but there may be a delay, Ivan Vassilev pointed out.

Regarding the System for Integrated Civil Monitoring and Analysis (SIGMA), which went live this week, Minister Vassilev said that it was created to increase transparency, and in subsequent versions, control over public procurement, thus making the spending of funds more efficient. The next version will have an integrated model with artificial intelligence to control the procurement so that there is no favoritism of companies.