Mykhailo Fedorov: Ukraine launches trophylab platform - open access to Russian weapons for partners from all over the wo

Ukraine launches trophylab platform - open access to Russian weapons for partners from all over the world

Every unit of Russian equipment captured on the battlefield is not just a trophy.

This is knowledge of how the enemy's weapons work.

This was announced on "Facebook" by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian military, scientific institutions and research centers have been studying the captured technology. They analyze components, technological solutions and weaknesses in order to create effective measures more quickly for

Now this knowledge is being opened to those working to strengthen defense.

The Ministry of Defense launches the TrophyLab platform - a space that provides verified users with access to information about modern Russian weapons.

Ukraine will provide access to Russian technologies for our partners. Companies, research centers and governments of countries of the free world will be able to study samples of Russian missiles and other weapons in detail. It will help find effective solutions to more quickly counter the enemy and strengthen common efforts for victory.

We are convinced: knowledge about the enemy's technology should not remain closed.

It should work for those who create the defense.

The platform opens access to the results of the study of captured technology for:

Ukrainian defense technology manufacturers;

military units;

scientific institutions;

International partners assisting Ukraine.

Users get access to technical documentation, research results and analyzes on modern Russian weapons.

In addition, the platform allows you to request a physical examination of samples of trophy.

Several formats for working with samples are provided, ranging from undamaged research to experiments involving complete disassembly or destruction.

It allows engineers to test their own solutions on real adversary technology and significantly reduces the cycle of creating technologies for

Russia is using its entire arsenal against Ukraine.

We are not just holding back blows - we are dismantling these weapons to the last screw, Mikhail Fedorov pointed out.

What was supposed to be their secret advantage is becoming open information for those who defend democracy.

The more Russia uses its weapons, the more the world learns how to stop it.

To join the platform:

https://trophylab.mod.gov.ua/

This initiative is useful for Bulgaria and the Bulgarian army, because it provides comprehensive information about the weapons used. The data can be used by specialized institutes and the military-industrial complex for the development of new models or modernization of existing systems in the Bulgarian army.