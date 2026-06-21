Danube Wine Festival to be organized in Kozloduy on June 27

The “Danube Winemakers“ Association is preparing a Danube Wine Festival in Kozloduy on June 27, Antoaneta Genova from the “Ahinora“ Wine Cellar, a member of the management board of the association that organizes the event, told BTA.

This is the first time we are organizing it in Kozloduy, and the occasion is the upcoming International Danube Day – June 29 and the Fish Festival, which the Kozloduy municipality organizes annually. They are our partners, as well as Wine Lovers - distribution and events with Bulgarian wines, Genova added.

Over ten wineries from northwestern and northern central Bulgaria will participate. In addition to personally meeting our clients, during the event we will have the opportunity to meet restaurateurs from the country, and this is useful for us as wine producers, Genova added. The intention is to work towards the development of tourism at the regional level by organizing such events, to show that there are also valuable events here that are worth visiting, she added.

The “Danube Winemakers“ Association was established in March 2024. The non-governmental organization unites twenty wineries from the Danube region. At the end of May, the first edition of the Danube Wine Festival was held in Vratsa.

In September 2025, the brochure "Follow the path of the new BG WINE" was published, which is a thematic publication of BTA in Bulgarian and English. The brochure presents 110 wineries, divided by regions - Northwestern Bulgaria, Central Danube Plain, Northern Black Sea Coast, Southern Black Sea Coast, Sakar and Eastern Rhodopes, Eastern Thrace, Western Thrace and Rose Valley, Struma Valley.