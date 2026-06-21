The three workers injured in yesterday's road accident on the second-class road II-17 (Botevgrad ring road) are not employees of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, but of the road maintenance company responsible for maintaining the republican road infrastructure in Sofia region. The contractor of this contract is the DZZD "PP SOFIA 2023" - Sofia, with participants in the association - "Infra Expert" AD - Sofia, "Obonato Build" EOOD - Sofia and "Nivel Stroy" EOOD - Breznik. The three workers are employees of the company “Nivel Stroy“ EOOD.

The workers were injured while performing road maintenance activities - mowing and cleaning up waste, BTA specified. The activities were carried out in compliance with the safety requirements for this type of activity and the section was signaled with cones.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to strictly observe the posted road signs, to be careful and to keep their distance. To drive at a reasonable speed and not to undertake risky overtaking, which endangers the safety of all other travelers.