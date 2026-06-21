Strict requirements for honey labels: New rules ensure transparency on origin and composition

In the heart of Bulgaria, where the aroma of acacia and linden wafts over the green fields, beekeeping is not just a craft, but a true passion. Iliya Ivanov, a veteran with three decades of experience, is living proof that the love for bees does not fade, even when the hives are reduced by half. “Beekeeping is like magic – once you start, there is no going back. It is a calling, not just a job“, he shares with a smile.

European regulation: End of unclear origins and imitations

With the new European requirements that come into force this year, every jar of honey on the market must clearly indicate its origin and composition. Is the honey pure or mixed, which part of the country it comes from, what is the percentage of Bulgarian product – all of this will now be mandatory on the label. This change aims to put an end to misconceptions and give consumers the opportunity to make informed choices.

Beekeepers in the light - an example of transparency

Ilya Ivanov is among those producers who have long been committed to honesty. Each of his jars carries detailed information - from the region of extraction to the apiary registration number.

„I have always believed in transparency. The analysis protocol is mandatory so that the customer knows what he is buying“, he is categorical.

Fake honey - a problem for the entire sector

Despite the efforts of conscientious beekeepers, the market is still flooded with imitation products.

„There are people who sell honey that has never seen a bee. Adults are often misled because they don't pay attention to the label," says Iliya.

The new rules are a step towards limiting these practices.

The gray sector - a challenge to traceability

About a third of Bulgarian honey producers work in the shadows, selling their products wholesale without the necessary documentation.

This makes traceability difficult and opens the door to unfair competition.

According to Eng. Andrey Velchev from the association “For affordable and quality food“, the new labels will make it easier for consumers and will force retail chains to offer only verified honey with a clear origin.

Will honey become more expensive?

Experts are unanimous - the new labeling requirements will not lead to a serious increase in price. The question is whether everyone in the industry will comply with the rules. For consumers, however, the benefits are obvious – more security and the opportunity to support local production.

The new honey labeling rules are a breath of fresh air for Bulgarian beekeepers and consumers. Transparency and clear information on the label will help distinguish real Bulgarian honey from imitations and will give honest producers a chance to stand out in the market.