A New Life for the Bulgarian Village, and Asparagus is a Symbol of Change. In the Heart of the Lyaskovo Region, in the Beautiful Village of Dzhuliunitsa, Two Young Enthusiasts – Hristo Anchev and Evgeniya Zaneva – Are Rewriting the Concept of Agriculture in Our Country, "Nova Televizija" tells us.

A Decade Ago, When Hristo Returned from the UK, Few Believed That Asparagus Had a Future on Bulgarian Soil.

Today, However, Their Farm Is an Example of Successful Adaptation of Exotic Vegetables and Inspiration for the New Generation of Farmers.

Patience – the key to success in growing asparagus

Asparagus is not for the impatient – this is the first lesson that Hristo and Evgenia learn. This perennial vegetable requires years of care before it pays off with a rich harvest.

“Once you plant asparagus, you have to wait at least four years until you see the first results. But then – you reap the fruits of your labor for two decades“, shares Hristo.

On warm days, the plant literally shoots its stems in hours, and the perfect asparagus is recognizable by its tight, unbloomed top.

Organic farming and digital marketing – the formula for success

While Hristo takes care of the field, Evgenia takes on the mission of promoting asparagus online. Cooking tips, recipes and inspiring stories about healthy eating are attracting more and more fans of this vegetable. “We are fully committed to organic production and are in the process of bio-certification“, says Evgenia. The quality and purity of the produce are their trademark.

Challenges and new horizons

Although asparagus is still considered a luxury product and does not receive state support, interest in it is growing.

After the season ends, young farmers do not stop there – they experiment with other non-traditional crops such as fennel, kale and rhubarb, and turn part of the harvest into gourmet delicacies.

Bulgaria – a new home for exotic vegetables

The story of Hristo and Evgenia is proof that with innovative thinking, perseverance and love for the land, even the most exotic crops can find their place in Bulgaria. Asparagus is no longer just a foreign delicacy – it is a symbol of the new Bulgarian agriculture.