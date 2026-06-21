In just one year, arms exports from Bulgaria to Ukraine jumped over 12 times

Bulgaria exported weapons and ammunition to Ukraine worth 156,365,717 euros in 2024, according to an official response from the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry (MII) to BGNES.

The data reveal a sharp increase in direct deliveries to Kiev compared to the previous year, when they were worth 12.6 million euros, while in 2022 no exports to Ukraine were officially reported.

The ministry's response also shows that 2024 is a record year for the Bulgarian defense industry. The value of the realized export and transfer of defense-related products reaches 2,831,285,190 euros, which is the highest level reported so far.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in recent years “the Bulgarian defense industry has maintained consistently high export levels“.

Official data show consistent growth in arms exports:

• 2022 - 1.654 billion euros;

• 2023 - 2.168 billion euros;

• 2024 - 2.831 billion euros.

Thus, in just two years, the realized export and transfer of defense-related products increased by over 1.17 billion euros.

The Ministry specifies that it only has information on the direct export of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, carried out by Bulgarian commercial companies through trade contracts with Ukrainian companies or state structures.

According to official data:

• in 2022, there were no exports to Ukraine;

• in 2023, exports were 12,586,508 euros;

• in 2024 reaches 156,365,717 euros.

This means that in just one year, direct supplies to Ukraine have increased more than twelve times.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense admits that it does not have information on what part of the weapons and ammunition exported to other countries subsequently reached Ukraine.

“The Interdepartmental Commission does not have data on what part of the implemented PSOs to partner countries were subsequently provided to Ukraine“, the official response states.

Among the main markets for Bulgarian military production in 2024 are Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and the United States.

The ministry defines the defense industry as an important sector for the Bulgarian economy, which has “a significant contribution to the development of the industrial capacity, maintaining highly qualified employment and promoting investment, research and development and innovation“.

Data on exports in 2025 will be published after the adoption of the annual report of the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control by the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly.