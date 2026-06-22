New orders for demolition of buildings in the "Baba Alino" complex are expected

New orders for demolition of buildings in “Baba Alino” are expected to be issued this week.

On Friday, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev signed the first 12 for the removal of houses in the “Forest Club” complex. The motive is that their tolerance certificates are fake and correspond to objects located elsewhere.

This week, between 10 and 15 new orders for other buildings are expected to be issued. The process will take place in stages over several weeks. The investor - the “KUB” corporation, has 14 days to appeal each order before the Administrative Court in the seaside capital. And in case the documents are not challenged, the deadline for the removal of the buildings is 60 days.