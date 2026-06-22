Minister Shishkov: We are starting a mission to save Vitosha with legal changes and a new management plan

A first step towards a comprehensive solution to the long-standing problems of the Vitosha Nature Park was taken at a meeting at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, which was attended by three ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly and representatives of institutions and civil organizations. This was announced by the regional minister Ivan Shishkov after the talks on the nature park, Nova TV reports.

According to Shishkov, the topic of Vitosha was among the main commitments made during the election campaign, and the solution to the accumulated problems cannot be achieved through backstage agreements and partial actions.

“We have made a commitment to solve this problem. But this will not happen with agreements and backstage games. We have seen enough of such practices and they should not happen again – neither for Vitosha, nor for any other public problem“, said Shishkov.

The Minister emphasized that the meeting was organized precisely at the Ministry of Regional Development, since the institution is in a position to coordinate the dialogue between the various departments involved in the management of the mountain.

According to him, the case is complex and includes issues within the competence of the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Agriculture, the regional ministry and the National Assembly, which must ensure the necessary legislative changes.

“The most important thing is that there is political will for the necessary legal changes to be made. The goal is for Vitosha to become a modern European mountain, while at the same time preserving its nature“, the regional minister pointed out.

Shishkov recalled that the first talks on the topic began during the caretaker government appointed by Rumen Radev, but the process was subsequently frozen. “Then we started discussing the problems of Vitosha, but then time seemed to stand still. Today it has moved forward again and we are starting real work on all the accumulated issues“, he said.

According to him, the meeting held is only the beginning of a broader process, in which more institutions, experts and representatives of interested parties will be included.

The minister described the conversation as constructive and stated that for the first time in years he felt real hope for solving the problems surrounding the development of the mountain. “Today we heard the voice of the people who know the problems of Vitosha best. These are the people who have lived with these difficulties for years and have been waiting for solutions“, emphasized Shishkov.

He outlined two main directions in which the institutions will work in the coming months.

The first task is the preparation of legislative changes that will create a modern regulatory framework for the development of the nature park and the tourist infrastructure in it.

The second is the fastest possible assignment of the development of a new Vitosha Management Plan - a document without which, according to the minister, no significant changes can be implemented.

“Neither the legal changes themselves are sufficient, nor can the new management plan solve the problems without the necessary regulatory changes. These two processes must run in parallel“, he explained.

Shishkov defined the initiative as the beginning of the “mission to save Vitosha“.

“Vitosha already needs saving. In fact, we are not only saving the mountain, but also the dreams of several generations of people who remember what it was and want to be able to fully use this mountain again“, said the minister.

According to him, one of the most serious problems is the lack of modern transport connectivity that would provide access to the mountain without additional burden on the natural environment.

“We cannot accept as normal that in 2026 the main access to Vitosha will be by car. Instead of developing lifts and ecological transport, we are loading the mountain with car traffic and thus harming nature“, said Ivan Shishkov.

According to him, finding a balance between nature conservation and providing modern tourist infrastructure will be the main goal of future changes related to the development of Vitosha.

Rositsa Karamfilova: Vitosha must become an accessible four-season mountain without compromising nature

The Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova defined the future of the “Vitosha“ Nature Park as a national cause and called for the development of a long-term vision for the development of the mountain, which would combine nature conservation with better access for citizens.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, dedicated to the future of Vitosha, she emphasized that in recent years the problems surrounding the mountain have been considered piecemeal and without a comprehensive approach.

“Vitosha was left on the back burner for a long time. Instead of solving the problems systematically, partial solutions to individual infrastructure issues were sought. In reality, however, it is a management problem“, said Karamfilova.

According to her, the result is a paradoxical situation - right next to a city with over a million inhabitants is a mountain with enormous potential, which is becoming increasingly difficult for people to access, and the infrastructure in it continues to depreciate.

The minister emphasized that the current work model has not yielded results and that is why a new strategy is needed, based on broad public debate and expert consensus.

“For us, Vitosha must be simultaneously protected, accessible and managed as a socially significant mountain. It should provide year-round access to nature, sports, education and tourism, without compromising on environmental protection goals,“ she pointed out.

In her words, the future vision for the development of the park should be based on three equal principles - nature conservation, public access and quality of life, as well as economic sustainability, supported by modern infrastructure.

Karamfilova also outlined the specific directions in which the mountain should develop in the coming years. Among them are the restoration of the lift system, the development of Vitosha as a four-season tourist destination, the promotion of hiking, winter sports and ski training.

She also emphasized the need to renovate the tourist base and chalets in the mountain, as well as the introduction of modern digital solutions for managing the nature park.

“We need to build a modern model for managing Vitosha, which meets the modern requirements and expectations of society“, said the minister.

According to her, the key goal is to achieve a balance between all stakeholders.

“Citizens must have easy access and quality infrastructure. Society must receive guarantees for the protection of this invaluable natural resource. The state must ensure effective management, and business - a predictable environment and clear rules for investments“, explained Karamfilova.

She emphasized that tourist organizations must also receive conditions for the restoration of the tourist infrastructure, but with an environmentally friendly model of access to the mountain.

“The solution is not to increase car traffic. Access to Vitosha must be organized in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner“, said the minister.

Karamfilova also drew attention to the need to develop a new Management Plan for the “Vitosha“ Nature Park. She recalled that the current document was adopted more than two decades ago and no longer meets modern realities.

According to her, the administrative proceedings for the development of the previous draft for updating the plan were terminated at the end of April, which opens the possibility of starting a new process.

“The way forward is through the assignment of a new management plan, prepared on the basis of scientific expertise, broad public debate and balancing of all interests. Only in this way can sustainable solutions with a long-term horizon be found,“ she emphasized.