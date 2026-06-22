Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Feim Chaushev has passed away

Feim Yuseinov Chaushev – a long-time diplomat, politician and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, passed away today in Sofia at the age of 82. His death was announced by his colleagues and associates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who described him as a man with extensive diplomatic experience and a significant contribution to the development of Bulgarian foreign policy during the years of transition and the country's European integration.

„Feim Chaushev was a respected professional, dedicated to the diplomatic service and the cause of the development of Bulgaria's good-neighborly relations", his colleagues from the Foreign Ministry said. They recall his role in the work of the ministry in the period before and after Bulgaria's accession to the European Union.

Feim Chaushev was born on March 1, 1944 in the village of Ribino, Krumovgrad municipality. During the so-called Revival Process, his names were forcibly changed to Petar Yuriev Chaushev. The difficult events of this period marked his personal fate, as his father then ended his life. He graduated from higher education in the field of social sciences and economics, acquiring master's degrees from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, the "Dimitar A. Tsenov" Academy of Economics in Svishtov and the University of National and World Economy. He specialized at the "Karl Marx" Institute in Leipzig, then the GDR.

His professional career is closely related to Bulgaria's foreign policy activities. Between 1989 and 1993 he worked in various directorates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as First Secretary, Advisor and Minister Plenipotentiary. From 1993 to 1997 he headed the diplomatic bureau of Bulgaria in Berlin. After a period as an advisor on foreign policy issues to the Central Council of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and a member of the Council on European Integration to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, in January 2003 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. From August 2005 to March 2008 he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the cabinet of Sergei Stanishev.