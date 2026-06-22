Nevzorov met with property owners in "Baba Alino". The team will provide legal support to each of them

Today - June 22, a meeting was held between the founder of the Corporation “KUB“ Oleg Nevzorov and the company's team with numerous property owners in the complex. This was announced by “Forest Club” on its Facebook page, quoted by bTV.

“The personal presence of Mr. Nevzorov and his direct dialogue with the people who have invested in this project confirm the company's commitment to each of its clients and partners. During the meeting, all current circumstances surrounding the orders issued by the Mayor of Varna, Mr. Blagomir Kotsev, were discussed. Comprehensive and specific answers were given to all questions raised, with a desire for full transparency and accountability to the affected parties,“ the company states.

The team of the “KUB“ Corporation and “Forest Club“ has stated its categorical position that it will provide full legal support to each owner.

The company states that:

“A full appeal of the orders in court is pending. We believe in the Bulgarian justice system and are convinced that it will put things in their legal order.

We have full documentation, permits and agreements proving the legality of our actions, which are based on official documents from state and municipal institutions. All allegations that we have acted outside the legal framework are false and will be refuted in court. We stand behind every investor and will use all means provided for by law to protect their investments and the future of the complex“.

“Why is this important for the entire public? The “Baba Alino“ case is not just a local problem. It is indicative of how administrative resources can be used to put pressure on legitimate investments. We believe that the rule of law and the protection of private property are fundamental values that should be defended by all of us. We leave political speculation aside and focus on the facts and the law. Our duty is to protect everyone who has entrusted us with their funds and dreams. Expect more information about the development of legal procedures. We continue to work for transparency and justice“, the “Forest Club“ also stated.