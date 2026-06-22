Oleg Nevzorov: I do not feel guilty. The complex in "Baba Alino" is legal, we have all the documents

I do not feel guilty, the complex in "Baba Alino" is legal, we have all the documents and we will provide information after the end of the inspection of the relevant institutions. This was said by the owner of "KUB Corporation" Oleg Nevzorov, quoted by bTV.

He was identified by Interior Ministry officials immediately after entering Bulgaria on June 16, 2026, and the Varna District Prosecutor's Office was immediately notified of this.

Nevzorov was questioned by the prosecutor's office. Until his transfer to the prosecutor's office, he was under constant surveillance by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nevzorov explained to the media that he had not fled and that "mud" was being poured against him.

"We have all the records with the institutions. I am not afraid that they will arrest me, I have not done anything illegal. I have no criminal record in Ukraine, I do not even have a summons", Nevzorov said.

He explained that in Ukraine there are people who are fighting and those who are working.

"Businesses are not closed, although the situation in Ukraine is serious. Varna is like my hometown for me and I saw potential here," he said.

Nevzorov is not afraid of an attempt on his life and added that all owners in the complex in the "Baba Alino" area will be provided with lawyers.