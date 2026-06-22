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A truck split a truck in two in a serious accident on the Struma Motorway

A truck split a truck in two in a serious accident on the Struma Motorway

The driver of the hit truck was injured and was transported to the hospital for examination

Jun 22, 2026 20:51 54

A truck split a truck in two in a serious accident on the Struma Motorway - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A serious accident occurred on the Struma Motorway before Blagoevgrad in the direction of Kulata.

According to initial information, two trucks were involved in the incident, with one truck being split in two as a result of the impact, eyewitnesses reported.

The Kyustendil police specified for bTV that a truck had crashed into a truck moving in front of it.

According to initial data, there were no casualties. The driver of the crashed truck was injured and was transported to the hospital for examination.

Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene, providing assistance and working to secure the area.[embed type="image"]

Due to the incident, traffic on the “Struma“ highway in the direction of Kulata is being redirected along the main road E-79 by teams of “Traffic Police“.


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