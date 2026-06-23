The new composition of the Central Election Commission takes office

The new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) takes office. This is stated in the decree signed by President Iliana Yotova, with which she appoints the members of the CEC, proposed by the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions in the 52nd National Assembly, BNT reports.

The chairman is Georgi Horozov, his deputies are Ismail Osman and Margarita Makhaeva, and the secretary is Yordanka Gancheva.

The new members of the CEC are: Alina Dobreva, Anna Alexandrova, Vyara Todeva, Georgi Bakhanov, Desislava Abrasheva, Zinaida Zlatanova, Ivan Karchev, Yordan Vassilev, Lazarina Boneva-Haralampieva, Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova and Tsvetan Enchev.

President Iliana Yotova issued the decree on the inauguration of the new CEC on June 15. Prior to this, consultations were held with the parties and coalitions in the current parliament, which presented their proposals for members. On June 12, the candidates were heard.

The previous composition of the CEC reported to the commission a total of 10 national elections over the past five years - seven for the National Assembly, elections for the President and Vice-President of the Republic, for municipal councilors and mayors, as well as for members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria.

In parallel, 174 partial and new elections for local authorities were held.