Arrests in Sofia after a 36-year-old man fell from the "Lion's Bridge" and died. According to relatives of the victim, he was pushed off the bridge. The incident was reported at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday. An emergency team arrived at the scene within minutes, but only confirmed the man's death. A murder investigation has been launched, and three people have been detained.

Rumyana Alexandrova is an eyewitness to the fatal incident. She is also the person who reported the incident to the police. In a post on social media on Monday, she wrote: “I just witnessed something terrifying on the Lion's Bridge in the center of Sofia. After a scandal, a man was thrown off the bridge in front of my eyes. It was about 40 euros. Is that how much a human life is worth?“.

"Everything happened literally in front of me, a meter or two away. At the traffic light, a man started shouting at the deceased, then he ran a red light, went up to him and grabbed him by the clothes. He managed to free himself. He crossed in the direction of the bridge, where the tragedy later occurred. He wanted to leave, but he couldn't. The other man went after him, caught him and started shouting for some 40 euros. That's what I heard. He was shouting something like: “Are you going to drive me crazy for 40 euros? Now you'll see”, Rumyana Alexandrova told the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

According to her, there were two other people with the shouting man, who seemed calm. She specified that the deceased was engaged in washing car windows and was constantly standing in the area of the traffic light. "I saw that the boy was carrying a white bucket with window cleaning supplies. At one point, there was some kind of push between him and the other man. I turned to see what was happening while I was crossing the pedestrian crossing. It all happened in about five seconds. The next moment he had already grabbed the boy by the clothes and pressed him against the railing. Then he simply pushed him. And a moment later I saw how his legs were already in the air and he flew down", said Alexandrova.

She was categorical that only one man showed aggression towards the victim. "The other two did not participate. They were friends of the man who pushed the boy", confirmed the eyewitness.

And added: "Then they tried to leave the place. They crossed the traffic light without even waiting for the cars. They headed towards the market. I saw a patrol car and immediately told the police. They reacted quickly and detained the men.

Alexandrova stated that up to this point she had not been questioned as a witness by the police.