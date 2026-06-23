Viktor Papazov: The truth is that the Bulgarian tourist product is of low quality and not attractive enough

The truth is that the Bulgarian tourist product is of low quality and not attractive enough. In this way, we only continue to sponsor the profits of hotels that do not do what is necessary to improve their offer. This was said by Viktor Papazov, creator of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, former MP, now economic advisor to the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane" in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

When asked whether the state should financially support hoteliers, he was categorical that it should not.

"This is a market economy. Entrepreneurs take the risk and if their expectations are not met, they go bankrupt. That's how the market economy works. I don't see any reason for them to be subsidized," he said.

According to him, a significant part of the tourism industry representatives rely on external assistance instead of improving the product offered.

"When the product is unwanted and uncompetitive, it doesn't sell. If you still manage to survive, you have to restructure your product, increase the quality, reduce prices and win satisfied customers who will come back again," he pointed out.

Papazov said that he personally does not know many Bulgarian tourist products for which he would pay.

"My opinion of the Bulgarian tourist product is low. The time of cheap holidays for the lowest segment of tourists from Western Europe is over. Bulgarian hoteliers will have to adapt to the new conditions. Some of them will probably go through bankruptcies and loss of property, while others will survive if they manage to offer a quality product at an attractive price," he explained.

He noted that many Bulgarians prefer to vacation in Greece and Turkey precisely because of the better price-quality ratio.

Regarding the excessive deficit procedure, Papazov said that in his opinion the current government's capabilities are limited.

"I don't see what much the government can do, after the previous administrations brought us into the eurozone without sufficient public debate, without in-depth analysis and without a referendum," he said.

According to him, both the Bulgarian authorities and the European institutions bear responsibility for the process. "I believe that in addition to the Bulgarian administration, the European institutions are also to blame, which in my opinion have turned a blind eye to a number of problems on the path to membership in the eurozone", Papazov said.

He indicated that he expects real actions to limit state spending and administration, and not just political statements.

"Talking is easy, but deeds are something else. As it is said in the Holy Scripture - by their deeds you will know them, not by their promises", he concluded.

Source: www.focus-news.net