The injured driver in an accident on the Svishtov - village of Vardim road has died

A driver of a passenger car has died after the accident in Svishtov region. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo.

The accident occurred on Monday, at around 7:30 p.m., on the Svishtov - village of Vardim road, BTA recalls. According to initial information, a passenger car driven by a 28-year-old from Vardim, moving in the direction from the Danube town to the village, crashed head-on into an oncoming passenger car driven by a 66-year-old from Svishtov. As a result, the older driver was injured. He was taken to the emergency room with multiple injuries – Svishtov, after which he was transported to a hospital in Pleven, where he later died.

The other driver was tested for alcohol use, the sample was negative. The drug test gave a positive result for methamphetamine. He gave a blood sample for chemical analysis. He was detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act.

The causes of the accident are in the process of being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Road safety is everyone's responsibility. This tragic incident is another painful reminder of the need for attention, discipline and responsibility on the road. Recklessness and the use of prohibited substances behind the wheel can lead to irreparable consequences. We call on all drivers to be vigilant and protect not only their own lives, but also that of other road users.