Bulgaria and the US discussed the final steps for our inclusion in the US visa-free travel program

Minister Velislava Petrova received on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a high-level delegation from the US Department of Homeland Security, led by John Guntanis, Deputy Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Planning. Representatives of the US Department of State also participated in the meeting. This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Bulgarian first diplomat emphasized that he accepts the visit as an expression of serious recognition of Bulgaria's progress in implementing technical security requirements and that the abolition of visa requirements for tourist visas for Bulgarian citizens would guarantee balance and mutual respect for the priorities of each country, reflecting the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States.

The next steps to finalize the process for including Bulgaria in the US Visa Waiver Program were discussed, including the implementation of the remaining legal requirements, the last of which is achieving a visa denial rate below 3%.

The meeting in Sofia marks a new stage in relations between Bulgaria and the United States. It is expected that final steps will be taken in the coming months that will open new horizons for Bulgarian travelers and strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.