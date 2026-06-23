Attorney Konstantina Harizanova revealed the fines for drivers in Greece

Greece is focusing its efforts on prevention and greater responsibility of drivers, relying on stricter control and harsher penalties for violators. This was stated on the air of the program “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS by attorney Konstantina Harizanova.

According to her, the checks begin upon entering the country. “Since last year we have had a new traffic law, which has much stricter measures. It is precisely the violations that are directly related to traffic accidents that are monitored“, she explained.

Harizanova pointed out that among the main focuses of the control are speeding, alcohol use and the use of seat belts. “The sanctions are for both the driver and the passenger who is not wearing a seat belt“, the lawyer emphasized. According to Harizanova, the stricter measures are aimed solely at enforcing discipline and order on the road. “Every driver is responsible for traffic safety. More frequent and stricter checks are solely aimed at preventing dangerous situations“, she said.

Strictly follow the speed limit. Do not get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Make sure that everyone in the car is wearing seat belts. Follow the current rules and changes in legislation.

The Greek authorities demonstrate zero tolerance for road violations. To avoid unpleasant surprises and hefty fines, be responsible and informed before each trip. Road safety is the responsibility of each of us!