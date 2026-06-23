Prof. Alexander Marinov becomes advisor to Minister Galab Donev

Prof. Alexander Marinov will be an advisor in the political office of Finance Minister Galab Donev. This is clear from an official announcement by the Bulgaria Can party, of which the political scientist was a part until now, Nova TV reports.

The political party expressed its gratitude to Marinov for his joint work with them.

"With gratitude for his dedicated work, professionalism and contribution to the party's causes, we send Prof. Alexander Marinov to his new challenge. We thank him for his support in building the organization for the protection of the Bulgarian national interest,” stated “Bulgaria Mozhe.”

The party wished Prof. Marinov good health and much success in his new endeavor for the benefit of Bulgaria and its citizens.