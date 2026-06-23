Rumen Radev: Bulgaria supports Ukraine, but stops donations

Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine, but has reached the limit of its capabilities for providing additional military and financial assistance beyond the commitments already made. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in a written response, BGNES reported.

He points out that the suspension of donations from the Bulgarian Army does not mean a refusal of support in other areas.

The Prime Minister assures that Bulgaria is working for "a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, based on international law and the UN Charter", with diplomacy playing a key role. According to him, the European Union should be more actively engaged in the peace process.

Radev makes a distinction between military and military-technical support, specifying that after 13 aid packages, the country has reached the limit of the capabilities of the armed forces.

"After 13 packages of military support, Bulgaria has reached the limit of what it can provide from the resources of the Armed Forces without compromising national defense capabilities", he notes.

The Prime Minister specifies that the termination of donations from the army does not affect other forms of support, including the activities of the defense industry.

"The termination of donations from the Bulgarian Army does not mean the termination of support in other areas, nor does it mean the termination of the activities of the Bulgarian defense industry", he emphasizes.

Radev adds that the position is also based on the need to preserve the country's defense capabilities and fiscal stability, taking into account the excessive deficit procedure initiated by the European Commission.

"I believe that our country has reached the threshold of its capabilities to provide military or financial support to Ukraine beyond what has already been agreed", the Prime Minister summarizes.